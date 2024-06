Share:













The chairman of the board of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, receives a salary of UAH 420,000 per month.

He said this in an interview with Hromadske, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The salaries of the members of the board of Ukrenergo, of which there are four besides me, fluctuate. The salary can be about UAH 250,000-300,000 after taxes. We are not talking about any UAH 2 million per month, which was written about in the media, and have never been talked about. My salary was set by the supervisory board in 2020 when I was appointed to the position. I earn about UAH 420,000 per month after paying taxes," he said.

Kudrytskyi noted that his salary has not changed since 2020, while the wages of Ukrenergo personnel increased by an average of 70% during this period.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo ended 2023 with a profit of UAH 400 million.

In August 2020, the supervisory board of Ukrenergo appointed Kudrytskyi as the chairman of the board of the company.

Ukrenergo carries out dispatching of the energy system of Ukraine and transfers electricity from power plants to the networks of energy supply companies.

In addition, the company is entrusted with the functions of the organizer of auctions regarding access to the crossing of interstate power transmission lines for the export of electricity.