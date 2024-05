Share:













The Ukrenergo national energy company has reported a net profit of about UAH 400 million for 2023, while the company's net income was UAH 83 billion.

This was announced at a press conference by the board chairperson of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"We received an income of UAH 83 billion, while the profit amounted to about UAH 400 million in contrast to the loss last year. This profit was obtained despite the fact that in 2023, there was significant damage to our infrastructure. And our financial results are also negatively affected by a certain devaluation of the hryvnia," he said.

Kudrytskyi noted that by the end of 2023, the company's assets had increased by UAH 45 billion.

Also, for 2023, the company paid UAH 2.4 billion in taxes and dividends to the state.

In addition, according to Kudrytskyi, the company repaid about UAH 24 billion of debts to counterparties.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo received a grant from the German government for EUR 45 million to restore and protect the energy infrastructure.

Ukrenergo carries out dispatching of the energy system of Ukraine and transfers electricity from power plants to the networks of energy supply companies.

In addition, the company is entrusted with the functions of the organizer of auctions for access to the crossing of interstate power transmission lines for the export of electricity.