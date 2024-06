Share:













Ukraine received emergency aid from the energy systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Last day, in order to cover the needs of consumers, Ukraine additionally attracted emergency aid from the power systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Emergency aid was also attracted today in the night hours," the message says.

On Friday, June 28, hourly outage schedules apply from 00:00 to 24:00.

According to the forecast of the Ukrenergo company, due to the heat, electricity consumption on Friday afternoon and evening is expected to be 2.5% higher than at the same time on June 27.

A total of 31,390 MWh of electricity is planned to be imported from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova during the day, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,649 MW in individual hours.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has lost 9 GW of capacity since the end of March due to Russian shelling.