119 combat clashes take place at the front on June 27; hottest axis being Toretsk, Pokrovske, and Kurakhove

Share:













Copied



On June 27, a total of 117 combat clashes took place at the front; Toretsk, Pokrovske, and Kurakhove remained the hottest axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"As of 10 p.m. on June 27, a total of 119 combat clashes took place. Toretsk, Pokrovske, and Kurakhove remained the hottest axes during the day," the report says.

During the day, the enemy launched six missile strikes (eight missiles in total) and 43 airstrikes (dropped a total of 56 anti-aircraft missiles) on the territory of Ukraine, used 458 kamikaze drones, carried out 2,863 attacks on AFU positions and populated areas using various types of weapons.

On the Kharkiv Axis 3, the enemy's assaults in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyptsi, and Sotnytskyi Kozachok were unsuccessful.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, ten skirmishes took place in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, northeast of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka, and Andriyivka.

On the Lyman Axis, the aggressor tried to break through our defenses eight times in the areas of Kopany, Nevske, Makiivka, Terny, and Torske; four attacks were repelled, and the fighting continues.

On the Siversk Axis, the Defense Forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks near Spirne, Rozdolivka, and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk Axis, the enemy has already tried to dislodge the units of the Defense Forces in the area of ​​Chasiv Yar six times; three attacks have been repulsed, and the fighting continues.

On the Toretsk Axis, the enemy tried to storm 26 times in the Druzhba, Zaliznyi, Siversk, Toretsk, and Niu York areas; one battle is still ongoing.

According to preliminary information, the enemy lost 70 people, five vehicles, and an artillery system on the Toretsk Axis.

On the Pokrovsky Axis, the enemy does not stop trying to attack in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, and Umanske, 27 attacks have taken place, one is ongoing.

According to available information, the enemy lost more than 300 servicemen, a tank, three BBMs, five artillery systems, and one vehicle on this axis.

During the day, the occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 18 times on the Kurakhove Axis; two skirmishes are still ongoing.

Previously, the enemy lost about 50 servicemen, four tanks, nine armored fighting vehicles were destroyed, and another five tanks were damaged.

On the Vremivka Axis in the Kostiantynivka area, two attacks were repelled, and one battle is ongoing.

On the Orikhiv Axis, the aggressor's attempt to attack in the area of ​​Mala Tokmachka was unsuccessful.

On the Dnipro Axis, the enemy's attack was successfully repelled.

Since the beginning of this day, the units of the Ukrainian aviation and missile forces and artillery have inflicted damage on five areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy, an anti-aircraft missile complex, a radar station, and three warehouses with ammunition of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 26, according to data at 10 p.m., 116 combat clashes took place at the front. The enemy attacked most intensively on the Pokrovske Axis (37 clashes).