The aggressor country of the russian federation is not capable of "significant breakthroughs" on the battlefield in Ukraine, while Kyiv inflicts significant damage by striking deep into the territory of the russian federation.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this in an interview with the AFP agency, European Pravda reports.

Stoltenberg noted that russia launched another offensive in Ukraine during the spring-summer, "but so far with only minor successes."

"And we don't have any other signs or reasons to believe that Russia has the capabilities and strength to make significant breakthroughs," he added.

The Secretary General of the Alliance, however, warned that the russian federation will probably "continue to advance along the front line" and carry out airstrikes against Ukraine.

"But we see that the Ukrainians were able to hold the front line. They were able to continue inflicting heavy losses on the russian occupiers - both along the front line and with strikes deep into Russian territory," Stoltenberg noted.

Recall, according to the data of the ATESH partisan movement, one of the brigades of the russian federation on the Zaporizhzhia axis lost 95% of its personnel during the assault.