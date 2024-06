We will consider DPRK participant in war if it sends its troops to Ukraine - Bundestag member

North Korea's dispatch of engineering troops to the occupied territories of Ukraine will be considered Pyongyang's participation in russia's full-scale military aggression. In this case, Western countries will take new measures against Pyongyang.

Marcus Faber, member of the German Parliament (Bundestag) from the Free Democratic Party said this in a comment to Guildhall.

"It is obvious that now they are not fighting with Ukrainians, they are not participating in the war. But if they go to the combat zone, if they participate and help the aggressor in the invasion, even if it is only at the level of logistics, this will be considered personal assistance in the aggression,” Faber said.

He expressed hope that North Korea will not take this step and North Korean military personnel will not end up on the territory of Ukraine.

But if this happens, Faber emphasized, the West will have to think about new measures against North Korea.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the day before the South Korean TV channel TV Chosun announced with reference to a South Korean government official that Pyongyang is going to send 10 engineering teams to Ukraine.

Reportedly, russian dictator vladimir putin agreed on this with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a meeting in Pyongyang.

The North Korean military in the occupied part of Ukraine will allegedly engage in reconstruction.