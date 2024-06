Share:













In July 2024, engineer troops from North Korea are expected to appear in the occupied part of the Donetsk Region, which will be engaged in "restoration."

This follows from a statement by the South Korean television channel TV Chosun with reference to sources in the government.

South Korea expects the north to send large engineering forces to the north to "restore" damaged infrastructure in Donetsk.

We are talking about ten engineering teams whose work will be paid for from the russian budget. Chosun journalists calculated that North Korea could receive up to USD 115 million from russia every year if it sends three or four engineering brigades to occupied Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, from August 2023 to January 2024, North Korea provided russia with 74,000 tons of explosives. This is equivalent to the mass of 1.6 million artillery shells.

In mid-June, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik told Bloomberg that North Korea had provided russia with more than a year's supply of ammunition.

It will be recalled that at the end of May, it became known that russia sent its engineers to North Korea to help the North Korean military launch reconnaissance satellites.