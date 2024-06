Share:













In 2023, the income of Alla Baranovska, the ex-wife of the member of Verkhovna Rada Mykola Tyshchenko, increased one and a half times to UAH 8.8 million compared to 2022.

This is stated in Tyshchenko's declaration for 2023, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Tyshchenko divorced his wife Alla Baranovska in February 2024, the declaration for 2023 also shows the income and savings of his ex-wife.

Baranovska received UAH 8.8 million of income from business activities in 2023.

In 2022, her income amounted to UAH 5.9 million of income from business activities.

According to the declaration for 2023, Baranovska keeps UAH 13.3 million and USD 290,000 in cash, as well as UAH 143,000 in PrivatBank.

In 2022, Baranovska's fortune was smaller – UAH 9.15 million and USD 290,000 in cash.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, MP Mykola Tyshchenko keeps USD 45,000, EUR 220,000 and UAH 5.2 million in cash.

Tyshchenko was sent to 24-hour house arrest in the case of the kidnapping of a veteran in Dnipro. On June 20, in Dnipro, people in military uniform accompanying Mykola Tyshchenko attacked a former soldier of the Kraken unit, who was with a child. The actions of Tyshchenko and his bodyguards caused a sharp reaction from society.

The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak, commenting on the incident in Dnipro, called the behavior of Tyshchenko and his people "shameful". According to him, there is no justification for this act.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies informed Tyshchenko about the suspicion of kidnapping a war veteran.