Mykola Tyshchenko's declaration. Collection of elite watches, EUR 220,000 and UAH 5.2 million "under mattress"

Verkhovna Rada member Mykola Tyshchenko keeps USD 45,000, EUR 220,000 and UAH 5.2 million in cash.

This is stated in the declaration for 2023, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since Tyshchenko divorced his wife Alla Baranovska in February 2024, the declaration for 2023 also shows the property of his ex-wife and their joint property.

Tyshchenko's ex-wife has owned an apartment in Kyiv with an area of ​​74.4 square meters worth UAH 154,700 since 2017.

Also, since 2020, she owns non-residential premises in Kyiv jointly with citizens Volodymyr Sitak and Hennadii Dmitriyev with an area of ​​283.5 square meters worth UAH 3.7 million.

Since 2015, Tyshchenko has the right to use a parking place in Kyiv worth UAH 315,000 hryvnias, the owner of which is a citizen of Ukraine, Vitalii Sitak.

Since 2018, Tyshchenko has the right to free use of an apartment in Kyiv with an area of ​​158.1 square meters worth UAH 7.5 million, which also belongs to Vitalii Sitak.

The MP also uses his father's apartment in Kyiv for free (the price is not specified) with an area of ​​53.4 square meters.

His son David and his ex-wife have the right to use an apartment in Uzhhorod with an area of ​​98.6 square meters since June 2023.

Tyshchenko owns watches: Rolex Yacht-Master II - 2 pieces, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, Breguet Marine 4762, Bovet 1822 Amadeo Fleurier, Graham Chronofighter, Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, Patek Philippe Nautilus, Hublot Classic Fusion Aerofusion Titanium, Patek Philippe Black, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Blue Dial Black dlc Limited Edition.

Baranovska owns a Yves Salomon fur parka, Hermes Kelly, Prada, Balenciaga, Celine, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent purses, Valentino, Dior and Chanel clutches, Tiffani&Co, Cartier and Bulgari rings, Cartier bracelet, Tiffani&Co diamond earrings, Rolex Lady-Datejust Oyster and Cosmograph Daytona, Tiffany & Co Tiffany East West, Bulgari Serpenti, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph watches.

Tyshchenko owns a 2018 Mercedes-Benz S400 worth UAH 2.6 million, Baranovska has a 2017 Mercedes-Benz E400 worth UAH 1.3 million.

Since August 2023, the MP has the right to free use of a 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQV car worth UAH 3.5 million hryvnias, owned by a citizen of Ukraine, Petro Orlov.

Tyshchenko's ex-wife owns corporate rights in Rymid Production and Commercial Firm LLC, Svit LTD.

Tyshchenko's income for 2023 amounted to UAH 671,700, the main source of income is the salary of a Member of Parliament - UAH 668,200.

Baranovska received UAH 8.8 million of income from business activities.

The MP keeps UAH 38,500 in the bank accounts of JSC Commercial Bank Globus, UAH 36,500 in PrivatBank and USD 1,500 in Bank of America.

He also has USD 45,000, UAH 5.2 million and EUR 220,000 in cash.

Baranovska keeps UAH 13.3 million and USD 290,000 in cash, as well as UAH 143,000 in PrivatBank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tyshchenko was sent to 24-hour house arrest in the case of the kidnapping of a veteran in Dnipro. On June 20, in Dnipro, people in military uniform accompanying Mykola Tyshchenko attacked a former soldier of the Kraken unit, who was with a child. The actions of Tyshchenko and his bodyguards caused a sharp reaction from society.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, commenting on the incident in Dnipro, called the behavior of Tyshchenko and his people "shameful". According to him, there is no justification for this act.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies served Tyshchenko with the suspicion of kidnapping a war veteran.