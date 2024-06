Share:













The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has stopped funding to the Holos political party due to inaccurate information in the reports amounting to almost UAH 5 million.

The press service of the agency has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"... for the two quarters of 2020, the Holos political party entered into the report inaccurate information in the total amount of UAH 4,726,000. This is the basis for the termination of state funding of the statutory activities of the party," it reads.

The NACP revealed a number of significant violations in the reports of Holos on property, income and financial obligations for the III-IV quarters of 2020.

In the reports of the party, unreliable information was found for more than UAH 4.725 million.

According to the results of the analysis of the report for the third quarter, the NACP established that the Holos party signed contracts for the provision of services with Meintis LLC for UAH 1 million, in particular, among the services: oral consultations and clarifications on the practical aspects of the application of the Election Code for party representatives , oral legal consultations on issues of the election process for members of precinct election commissions at local elections, verification of the correctness of filling out documents for observers at the regular local elections on October 25, 2020.

The agency reported that the specified company did not provide the party with the above-mentioned services, which confirm the materials received from the State Bureau of Investigation, the State Tax Service, information databases, and therefore the information is unreliable.

"The political party concluded contracts for UAH 274,000 with two natural persons-entrepreneurs, which contain unreliable information. In particular, they contain information about the numbers of draft laws that were not yet registered in the Parliament at the time the contracts were concluded," the NACP said in a statement.

In the report for the fourth quarter of 2020, it was revealed that the Holos party again executed contracts with Meintis LLC for the amount of UAH 1 million.

Also, the Kyiv City Territorial Organization issued a contract for the provision of services in the amount of over UAH 2,452,500.

The NACP found out that the said company also did not provide services to the party.

The NACP sent relevant materials to the State Bureau of Investigation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in September 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on the restoration of parties' submission of quarterly financial reports and state control over party funding.