German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann rejected the idea of ​​the head of the opposition Christian Social Union (CSU) party to deport unemployed Ukrainian refugees home.

Tagesschau writes about it.

Buschmann indicated that he had doubts that the head of the CSU in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, "had in mind what is possible within the framework of constitutional and European law."

"We should rather think about how to integrate Ukrainians who seek protection in our country into the labor market faster and in greater numbers," said the head of the German Ministry of Justice.

It will be recalled that Dobrindt said that after two years of full-scale war, he considers it necessary to apply the principle "get a job in Germany or return to safe areas of western Ukraine."

In addition, the German government rejects the idea of ​​deporting unemployed Ukrainian refugees.

Meanwhile, the German authorities allowed Ukrainians with expired passports to stay in the country.