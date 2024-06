Share:













In the 1st quarter of 2024, the Naftogaz Group received UAH 10.9 billion in net profit, while in the 1st quarter of 2023, the group received a loss in the amount of UAH 1.4 billion.

The company has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The consolidated operating profit of the Naftogaz Group in the 1st quarter of 2024 amounted to UAH 12.4 billion. At the same time, the corresponding figure for the same period last year was UAH 3.4 billion.

"With joint efforts, we are strengthening our positions, demonstrating the growth of financial indicators. In the 1st quarter of 2024, we also improved the financial result of the parent company of the group - Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC. It received a net profit of UAH 8.1 billion, which is by UAH 0.4 billion more than in the same period of 2023," noted Oleksii Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023 the Naftogaz Group earned UAH 23.1 billion in net profit, while in 2022 the company suffered a loss in the amount of UAH 79.1 billion.

