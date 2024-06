Zelenskyy arrives in Belgium to participate in European Council meeting and sign three security agreements

Share:













Copied



President Vololymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels (Belgium) to participate in a meeting of the European Council and sign three security agreements, in particular with the European Union.

Zelenskyy announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"These days, Ukraine has started actual negotiations on EU membership. Today I am in Brussels to take part in the meeting of the European Council and to thank all European leaders for unity and for confirming the irreversibility of our European course," he said.

Zelenskyy said that during the trip he will meet with the leaders of the EU and member states.

He also announced that he will sign three security agreements at once, one of which is with the European Union.

"It will for the first time establish the commitment of all 27 member states to provide Ukraine with broad support despite any internal institutional changes," he noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 25, Ukraine officially began negotiations on joining the EU.

On June 13, the United States and Ukraine signed a 10-year security agreement, which provides for military assistance to Ukraine. In total, Ukraine has already concluded 17 bilateral security agreements.