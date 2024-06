Share:













The fire at Cape Chauda in the temporarily occupied Crimea has increased several times over the past day. There is a military training ground from where Shaheds were launched.

The Crimea Reality project writes about this in Telegram.

Journalists showed satellite images from June 25 and 26 that the fire is still going on. Moreover, the area covered by the fire has increased significantly. The fire reached the buildings on the territory of the military unit.

Coastal and anti-aircraft defense positions of the russian army are located on Cape Chauda. It is also from here that russia launches barrage munitions of the Shahed/Geran type on the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a fire broke out at Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea, at the place from where the russians launch Shaheds over Ukraine.

On the night of Thursday, June 27, the troops of the aggressor country of russia used air and sea-based missiles, as well as kamikaze drones, for another air attack on the territory of Ukraine. All enemy targets, except for the Kinzhal missile, were shot down by the forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 06:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, russia has 1 ship on combat duty in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, and 7 ships in the Sea of ​​Azov, including 2 missile carriers.