Air Defense downs 5 out of 6 russian missiles and all 23 Shaheds overnight

Overnight into June 27, 2024, the russian occupiers launched a missile-air strike against Ukraine, using air- and sea-based missiles and Shahed-type attack UAVs.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, the enemy used a total of 6 missiles of various types and 23 strike UAVs:

1 Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile (from the airspace of Tambov Oblast, russia);

(from the airspace of Tambov Oblast, russia); 4 Kalibr cruise missile s (from the northeastern part of the Black Sea);

s (from the northeastern part of the Black Sea); 1 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missile (from the airspace of the Kursk Region, russia);

(from the airspace of the Kursk Region, russia); 23 attack UAVs of the Shahed type (launch area - Primorsko-Akhtarsk, russia).

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 28 air targets were shot down:

4 Kalibr cruise missile s;

s; 1 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missile ;

; 23 attack UAVs of the Shahed

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Saturday, June 22, russian troops launched 16 missiles of various types and 13 Shahed-131/136 attack drones on the territory of Ukraine; the air defense forces managed to destroy 12 missiles and all drones.

On June 21, the russians fired 4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles over the territory of Ukraine; the air defense forces destroyed all aerial targets.