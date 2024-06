Denmark will provide EUR 4.7 million to restore energy facilities in Mykolayiv and Kharkiv Regions

Share:













Copied



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark will transfer to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine an additional grant of about EUR 4.7 million for the restoration of critical energy infrastructure facilities in the front-line areas of the Mykolayiv and Kharkiv regions.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that the total amount of listed and announced contributions of donors to the Fund currently amounts to more than EUR 551 million.

"Denmark became the first sponsor of the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, contributing to the recovery of the Ukrainian energy sector as early as April 2022. We sincerely thank our partners for this unchanged position and continued support. It is especially urgently needed by the front-line regions, whose energy facilities are subjected to daily enemy attacks," said the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Germany will contribute EUR 50 million to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.

The Energy Support Fund of Ukraine was established in the spring of 2022.