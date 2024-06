Share:













Copied



Germany will contribute EUR 50 million to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"According to the results of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) 2024 in Berlin, Germany will make a new contribution to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine in the amount of EUR 50 million. Therefore, the total amount of the country's contribution to the fund will be more than USD 275 million," the message reads.

It is noted that this is the largest contribution of sponsors to the fund, in which more than EUR 545 million has been accumulated to date.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Sweden will provide an additional EUR 42.5 million to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine.

The Energy Support Fund of Ukraine was established in the spring of 2022.