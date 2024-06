Share:













The State Budget of Ukraine received a tranche of unconditional financing (Pre-financing) in the amount of EUR 1.9 billion from the European Union.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The funds are provided by the EU financial instrument Ukraine Facility.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the EU has provided Ukraine with almost EUR 35 billion in direct budget aid. These funds contributed to the maintenance of macroeconomic stability, and also allow financing of priority budgetary needs. The EU is a key partner of Ukraine, which continues to play a decisive role in accelerating our victory and strengthening the country's economic stability," said Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhii Marchenko.

Recently, Ukraine and the European Union signed an Agreement with a total volume of EUR 27 billion for 2024-2027 within the framework of the Ukraine Facility.

Як повідомляли Українські Новини, Європейський інвестиційний банк надасть Україні 560 млн євро у 2024 році.

