Ukraine signs agreement with EU to attract EUR 27 billion under Ukraine Facility Plan during 2024-2027

Share:













Copied



Ukraine and the European Union signed an agreement with a total volume of EUR 27 billion for 2024-2027 within the framework of the Ukraine Facility Plan.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko and Head of the National Bank Andrii Pyshnyi acted as signatories from Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive the first tranche of EUR 1.9 billion in the near future, in June. These funds are unconditional financing (Pre-financing).

Ukraine will receive the rest of the budget support on a quarterly basis after the indicators provided for in the Ukraine Facility Plan have been met.

In March-April 2024, the state budget has already received two tranches of transitional financing in the amount of EUR 6 billion in accordance with the Ukraine Facility Plan.

On May 14, the Council of the European Union on Economic and Financial Affairs approved the Ukraine Plan within the framework of the EU Ukraine Facility Plan for 2024-2027.

Within the Ukraine Facility Plan, the Ministry of Finance is responsible for three areas: management of public finances, fight against money laundering and financial markets.

He is also a co-executor in the sections of state asset management, human capital, business environment, decentralization and regional policy, transport, agro-food sector, and management of critical materials.

Some of the indicators defined in the Ukraine Facility Plan are consistent with other donor support programs, including the IMF EFF program, the World Bank's Development Policy Loan (DPL), as well as European integration tasks.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in April, the second tranche of transitional financing in the amount of EUR 1.5 billion was received by the state budget of Ukraine in accordance with the EU Ukraine Facility Plan.