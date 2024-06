Share:













The attack by the russian invaders overnight into Thursday, June 27, did not touch Ukrainian energy facilities.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The massive nighttime enemy attack did not damage any energy facilities. However, due to the fighting that took place during the day, there are new blackouts in the front-line areas of the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kherson Regions. In the Donetsk Region, as a result of enemy shelling of the territory of one of the mines, structures caught fire. At that moment, there were no miners underground; three security guards of the industrial site were in the storage room," the report says.

Also, in the Donetsk Region, during hostilities, the overhead line of the distribution system operator was turned off, which led to a decrease in the load on the generating facility.

According to the report, during the day, energy companies returned the light to more than 14,700 subscribers who were cut off due to hostilities and technological violations in a number of regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Thursday, June 27, the troops of the aggressor country, russia, used air and sea-based missiles, as well as kamikaze drones, for another air attack on the territory of Ukraine.

All enemy targets, except for the Kinzhal missile, were shot down by the forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.