The DTEK Energo company lost 90% of its generating capacity due to shelling by the russian occupiers.

The executive director of DTEK, Dmytro Sakharuk, told about this on the Suspilne broadcast, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"DTEK Energo" lost 90% of its generating capacity, we are investing all our available funds – UAH 4 billion, in order to recover as quickly as possible. But this, unfortunately, is not enough because the total amount of destruction is UAH 14-18 billion, which is necessary for recovery," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 20, the russian occupiers fired at the thermal power plant of the DTEK Energo company, causing serious damage to the plant's equipment.

The DTEK Energo company is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.