The Group DF company intends to appeal the sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) against its shareholder Dmytro Firtash in international courts.

This is indicated in the statement of Group DF.

"The sanctions that were introduced three years ago and are being extended now have been imposed unfairly without any proper legal procedure or legal basis and most importantly - without any evidence. We are confident in our rightness and deny the sanctions in court," the statement said.

Administrative case No. 9901/332/21 is currently under consideration by the Supreme Court of Ukraine.

The company notes that the trial has been going on for three years, and at the same time, the hearings have been carried out in a closed mode, adjourned multiple times and continue to be adjourned to this day.

According to Group DF, at the court hearings, the defendant did not present any facts or evidence of any violation of the law by Firtash or his business, which could be the basis for imposing sanctions.

"Therefore, we will also file a lawsuit in the relevant international courts. We will restore justice and prove the illegality and absurdity of imposing sanctions against the shareholder. We consider the government's attempts to intimidate and put pressure on large Ukrainian business unacceptable, especially during the war. Today, this pressure, unfortunately, has various forms, and unjustified sanctions are one of them. This causes direct damage to business, the economy and Ukrainians," Group DF emphasizes.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by decree of June 24, put into effect the decision of the National Security Council adopted on the same day to extend sanctions against 390 individuals and 366 legal entities for another 10 years, among them, in particular, Ukrainian businessmen Dmytro Firtash and Pavlo Fuks, as well as many russian businessmen, including the chairman of the board of Gazprom Oleksii Miller, president-chairman of the board of VTB bank Andrii Kostin.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, businessman Dmytro Firtash categorically denies the charges brought against him by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), imposing sanctions in June 2021 for a period of 3 years.