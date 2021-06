Businessman Dmytro Firtash categorically denies the accusations that the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) brought against him, imposing sanctions.

Radio Liberty reports this with reference to businessman's lawyer Lanny Davis, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He stated that Firtash had not received a warning and had no opportunity to appeal the charges against him.

"Since he was not informed about the decision of the Security Council, we will refrain from commenting, except that we will state that Mr. Firtash categorically denies the accusations, which, in his opinion, are incorrect," the lawyer said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NSDC imposed sanctions against businessman Firtash.

Firtash is the founder and owner of Group DF, which operates in the gas and titanium business, as well as in the production of nitrogen fertilizers.

