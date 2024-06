Share:













Copied



Today, June 26, the russian occupiers attacked Kherson, damaging the premises of a humanitarian headquarters. Five men were injured.

It was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"The Russian military attacked Kherson again. As a result of the enemy attack, the premises of the humanitarian headquarters, as well as three cars, were damaged," the report says.

It is indicated that five men - born in 2002, 1996, 1984, 1966 and 1987 - were hit by the invaders. According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the victims were diagnosed with concussion.

"The victims went to the hospital on their own, where they were given the necessary medical assistance," the agency added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the army of the aggressor country of the russian federation on the night of Wednesday, June 26, launched a missile attack on the Mykolaiv District. Due to the fall of fragments of the air target, the dry grass outside the population centers caught fire.