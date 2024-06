Share:













Overnight into Wednesday, June 26, the army of the aggressor country of the russian federation launched a missile attack on the Mykolaiv district. Due to the fall of debris of the air target, the dry grass outside the population centers caught fire.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim.

The official cited the data of the district military administrations and the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service Department in the Mykolaiv Region regarding the situation in the region due to enemy shelling.

It is noted that, among other things, overnight into June 26 around midnight, the Mykolaiv district was subjected to a missile attack.

"As a result of falling debris, dry grass caught fire in an open area outside the population centers. The fire was promptly extinguished by firefighters," Kim said.

He added that there were no casualties.

