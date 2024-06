Share:













Copied



Ukrainian partisans discovered a russian ammunition transfer hub in the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region.

This was reported by the ATESH partisan movement.

"Our agent conducted a reconnaissance of the outskirts of the city to identify places of storage, loading and unloading of ammunition. As a result of the surveillance, he discovered a key communication hub, which served as a clue to reveal the location of the key warehouses," the message says.

The partisans revealed the coordinates: 47.116600, 37.489900

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the partisans found out that the invaders from the air defense of the armed forces of the russian federation received an order to evacuate families from the temporarily occupied Crimea. At the same time, the armed forces of the russian federation are creating new mobile air defense groups, which indicates a strategic reorientation.