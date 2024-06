Share:













A group of russian occupiers remains blocked at the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region.

Yurii Povkh, the spokesman for the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Group of Troops, said this in a commentary to Radio Svoboda.

He confirmed that the occupiers were in the factory and that reinforcements could not reach them.

"This enclave remains blocked by the Defense Forces of Ukraine... They are trying to break through there, one of the axes in Vovchansk is the one in the direction of the plant. They are carrying out attacks, but our Defense Forces repel them," Povkh said.

At the same time, the spokesman did not specify how many occupiers are blocked at the plant and how they are supplied with food or water.

