Share:













Copied



The aggressor country of russia could create another combined army to be deployed in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"The russian army is currently undergoing major reforms, including the creation of new army-level combined arms units, and the reference by Ukrainian sources to the '51st army' may be an early indicator that russia has formed another combined arms army to deploy in Ukraine," the report said.

Details: Military analysts noted that the spokesman of the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group of Forces, Yurii Povkh, announced the russian military's intention to transfer units of “the 9th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 51st army” to the Kharkiv axis.

Povkh reported that russian troops moved units from the Kherson Region and other axes to the Kharkiv front.

The spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Lieutenant-Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, also stated that the russian troops intend to transfer parts of the 155th Marine Brigade (Pacific Fleet) and the "9th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 51st army" to the Kharkiv axis to compensate for significant losses.

Recently, ISW received reports of the transfer of russian units of the 155th Marine Brigade and the 9th Motorized Rifle Brigade (1st Army Corps of "DPR") from the west and southwest of Donetsk towards the Kharkiv axis, but did not record any reports of the russian "51st army".

ISW suggests that the russian military may have subordinated the 9th Motorized Rifle Brigade to the newly created "51st army", possibly reconstituted from WWII.

It will be recalled that the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the russian invaders are using Kharkiv to test new weapons.