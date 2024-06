Share:













Copied



The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) for the period up to 2030.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that Ukraine developed NECP in accordance with the requirements of Regulation (EU) 2018/1999 and taking into account the best practices of EU member states, within the framework of its obligations as a contracting party of the Energy Community and in the process of acquiring EU membership.

Among the main goals of NECP, in particular:

- reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 65% ​​compared to the level of 1990;

- achieving a 27% share of renewable energy sources in the total final energy consumption;

- deepening the diversification of sources and ways of supplying energy resources - no more than 30% from one supplier;

- primary energy consumption no more than 72.224 million toe, final energy consumption 42.168 million toe (toe – tons of oil equivalent).

"The government approved the National Energy and Climate Plan on the same day that negotiations on joining the European Union began. This is symbolic, as the creation of this document is an important part of the European integration process. The National Plan was prepared in a record time - less than a year. Investment needs total from USD 41.5 billion. Its implementation will not only contribute to the decarbonization of our country's economy, but will also open up significant opportunities for attracting resources for the implementation of the plan," said First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 25, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, congratulated Ukraine and Moldova on the official start of negotiations on joining the European Union.