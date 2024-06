Share:













Copied



The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, has said that the third line of fortifications is 90% ready.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President about the meeting of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Donetsk Region, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Vadym Filashkin spoke about the completion of the defense lines. According to him, the third line of fortifications, which civilians are building, is 90% ready. He also noted that the regional government is helping the military in the construction of the second line of defense structures," the message reads.

Filashkin also reported that work on restoring Pokrovsk's water supply, evacuating people from the frontline areas and preparing for the new school year, which will take place online in this region, is ongoing.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, following the results of the meeting in the Donetsk Region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to give priority to the Pokrovsk direction when distributing drones between different areas of the front, as well as to simplify the procedure for issuing documents certifying the destruction of housing in the front-line areas.

Zelenskyy in the Donetsk Region promised to draw conclusions about government officials who do not visit places near the front.