An electronic monitoring bracelet was put on Verkhovna Rada member Mykola Tyshchenko.

The Ukrainian News agency was informed about this by the police.

"He is wearing a bracelet," the police said.

Tyshchenko was put on an electronic bracelet on his leg.

The bracelet was put on him yesterday late in the evening after the court's decision on round-the-clock arrest.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Tyshchenko was sent to 24-hour house arrest in the case of the kidnapping of a veteran in Dnipro. On June 20, in Dnipro, people in military uniform accompanying Mykola Tyshchenko attacked a former soldier of the Kraken unit, who was with a child. The actions of Tyshchenko and his bodyguards caused a sharp reaction from society.

The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak, commenting on the incident in Dnipro, called the behavior of Tyshchenko and his people "shameful". According to him, there is no justification for this act.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies informed Tyshchenko about the suspicion of kidnapping a war veteran.

We also wrote that during the search of Tyshchenko, the MP broke his own phone. It was later revealed that he had broken two of his phones.