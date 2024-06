Share:













Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin served MP Mykola Tyshchenko with the suspicion of illegal deprivation of liberty of a former military man.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Prosecutor General's Office.

Tyshchenko was suspected of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, on June 20 in the city of Dnipro, a group of people, acting on the instructions of the MP of Ukraine and with a prior conspiracy among themselves, with the use of physical force and special means, illegally deprived the freedom of a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, they inflicted physical injuries on the victim and illegally detained him for a certain period of time.

The Prosecutor General's Office agreed to a request for Tyshchenko to be placed under 24-hour house arrest.

In addition, in connection with the mentioned events, suspicion was served to one more person who took an active part in illegal actions, according to Part 2 of Article 127, Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Measures to identify other persons involved in the criminal offense are ongoing.

Investigations are ongoing.

The pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by an investigative group consisting of investigators of the Central Office of the SBI under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, commented on the beating of Dmytro Pavlov, a former fighter of the Kraken special unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, by the guards of MP Mykola Tyshchenko. The Main Directorate of the National Police in the Dnipropetrovsk Region announced that two criminal proceedings had been opened due to the incident with Tyshchenko's bodyguards.