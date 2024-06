Share:













In the Donetsk Region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced the new commander of the Joint Forces, Andrii Hnatov.

Zelenskyy announced this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This day began in the Donetsk Region, together with our soldiers, together with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and the new commander of the Joint Forces, General Hnatov. Today, I officially introduced Andrii Hnatov to everyone who is responsible for the defense of the Donetsk Region. He is a young man, but he has knowledge of the front, his experience is exactly what is needed. The task for General Hnatov is obvious - to destroy the occupier and - it is very important - to protect the lives of our soldiers as much as possible," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, he listened to the reports directly from the positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 24, Zelenskyy dismissed Yurii Sodol from the position of Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov, who headed the 36th Marine Brigade from 2018 to 2021, to this position.

In 2022, Hnatov was the deputy commander of the troops of the South Operational Command, he was one of the leaders of the defense of Mykolaiv and the liberation of the Kherson Region, in the spring of 2023, he commanded the defense of Bakhmut.

Recently, accusations of incompetence and great losses of people who were under his command have been made against Sodol in social networks. The address of the chief of staff of the 12th special purpose brigade Azov, Bohdan Krotevych, which gained a lot of publicity, was indicative.