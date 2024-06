Share:













The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that he has decided to replace the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol.

He stated this in his evening video address.

According to the head of state, he will be replaced by Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov.

Zelenskyy said that he held a meeting today with the military, in particular with the Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Chief of the General Staff. They discussed the situation in the key areas of the front. The greatest attention now, according to Zelenskyy, is on the Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Maryana Bezuhla called the new head of the front, General Yurii Sodol, a "criminal" who appoints "all his own" to command positions. Bezuhla accused the generals of the failure of the defense of the Kharkiv Region and the breakthrough of the russian invaders to Pokrovsk in the Donetsk Region.

The Chief of Staff of Azov Bohdan Krotevych called on the SBI to open proceedings against the Ukrainian military general.

So, earlier in February 2024, the President dismissed Serhii Naiev from the position of Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Yurii Sodol was appointed to this post.