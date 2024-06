Defense Ministry says how many people are eligible for conscription after updating data

Among the people who updated their data, one million and one hundred thousand are eligible for the draft.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Dmytro Lazutkin, has stated this on Army TV.

"This is important information, because there are many booked, many who have the right to deferment. That is, one million and one hundred thousand can be mobilized and, accordingly, join the ranks of the Defense Forces," the military officer explained.

He added that in total, about 2.3 million Ukrainians updated their data, 1.78 million Ukrainians through Reserve+.

"It is clear that in the coming days they will not be able to help those servicemen who defend our country, but in the future, it is very important, because it is about improving military records. The country must know who to count on during defense," said the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 18, the Ministry of Defense said that a QR code appeared in the Reserve+ application, after scanning which the authorized bodies can check the validity of the electronic military registration document, which has the same legal force as the paper one.