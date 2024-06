Parliamentarians want to grant deferment to men liable for military service up to 25 years of age

Share:













Copied



13 members of the Verkhovna Rada propose to the parliament to grant a deferment to men under the age of 25 who are liable for military service.

This is stated in bill No. 11379, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The explanatory note states that men under the age of 25, who have not completed military service or military department, but have at one time been recognized as of limited fitness, may be mobilized.

It is proposed to correct the conflict that occurred after the adoption of a number of laws that persons liable for military service, who were recognized as having limited fitness due to their health during wartime and who did not undergo military service, in the event that they were recognized as fit for military service under the age of 25, also would have a deferment from the draft for military service during mobilization.

Among the authors: MP from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko, head of the Batkivshchyna party and faction Yuliya Tymoshenko, member of the Committee on National Security Solomiya Bobrovska (Holos faction), MP from the Servant of the People faction Pavlo Frolov.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada member from the Servant of the People faction, head of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, Serhii Babak, said that teachers of higher educational institutions without a scientific degree do not have a deferment from mobilization.