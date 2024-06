Share:













Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on education, science and innovation, Serhii Babak, has said that teachers of higher educational institutions without scientific degrees do not have a deferral from mobilization.

He told the Ukrainian News agency about this.

"Scientific and pedagogical workers with scientific degrees who have a rate of 0.75 are not subject to mobilization. If it is an ordinary pedagogical worker, then he does not have a deferral from mobilization," said the MP.

Babak said that he, together with the Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi, tried at the meetings of the committee on security and defense to create a deferral from mobilization for teachers without academic degrees, but the General Staff of the Armed Forces was categorically against it.

"They (the General Staff of the Armed Forces) were concerned that many educational institutions, especially private ones, would simply open vacancies for teaching staff and recruit them so that people would avoid mobilization. Unfortunately, this is our fault, we could not convince the Ministry of Defense, nor the General Staff," explained the head of the educational committee.

Babak reported that the Verkhovna Rada passed laws on deferral for teaching staff at various levels, but they have not been signed yet.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 18, the law on mobilization came into force, canceling the deferral from mobilization for those obtaining yet another higher education.