Washington allows destruction of military targets "anywhere" on the border with RF, not only in Kharkiv Region

The Defense Forces of Ukraine received permission from the United States to use American weapons to destroy threats "anywhere" in the border regions, not only in the Kharkiv Region.

This follows from a statement by Politico with reference to U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

A few weeks later, small but significant changes were made to the previous permission to strike russian targets that threaten Kharkiv. During this time, the Ukrainian troops had already managed to destroy targets in the city of Belgorod and force the russian army to postpone the offensive.

Sullivan now says that the agreement with Ukraine on U.S. weapons strikes against russia extends to "any place where russian troops cross the border from the russian side to the Ukrainian side to try to seize more Ukrainian territory."

"It's not a matter of geography. It's a matter of common sense. Suppose russia attacks or is about to attack Ukraine from its territory. In that case, it only makes sense to allow Ukraine to fight back against the forces that are attacking it from the other side of the border," said the national security adviser.

In the United States, they say that the expansion of the permit is not a variable in the policy of the White House. In May, the United States talked about an attack on the Kharkiv Region, now on Sumy Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 31, it became known that the United States allowed Ukraine to strike the russian federation with American weapons, but under certain conditions.

The non-public permission received by Ukraine from the administration of the President of the United States for the use of American weapons for strikes on the territory of russia does not apply to ATACMS ballistic missiles.

According to some media reports, the Ukrainian military can use the United States weapons only on the territory of russia, which borders the Kharkiv Region.

U.S. President Joe Biden "categorically declared" that American weapons will not be used to strike Moscow or the Kremlin.