Share:













Copied



The attack on the warehouse of drones and the training center in the russian Yeysk of the Krasnodar Krai was commented on by the Naval Forces of Ukraine and called an ideal tactic of destruction before the enemy uses it.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of the telethon.

According to Pletenchuk, an attack on objects in Yeysk, in particular on the drones warehouse, is an "ideal tactic" of waging war.

"This is when instead of deflecting flying arrows, you kill the archer directly. That's always more effective, of course. It's really such a perfect tactic to use, to destroy before the enemy uses," he said.

He specified that the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy quite high-quality russian weapons in Yeysk. In addition, during the strike, it was possible to hit a training center where future drone operators were trained.

"Because of this, they will have some difficulties with the personnel. Yes, of course, they will compensate for the loss of these drones and people, they will also compensate, this is a consumable for the russians. But this case is very revealing," the representative of the Navy summarized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the destruction of 120 russian UAVs at the training ground in Yeysk.

The drones arrived at the military airfield in Yeysk, russia.