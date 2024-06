Share:













Copied



Overnight into June 21, the Krasnodar Krai of the russian federation complained about drone attack and air defense operations. Later it turned out that the drones were flying to the military airfield in Yeysk, from where russian fighter jets take off.

This is reported by the russian Telegram channels Astra and the Operational Headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai.

Local residents were the first to report the explosions in Yeysk on social networks. They posted videos of flashes in the sky. In some videos, you can hear the sound of the drone's motor and the operation of the air defense system. There is also a video of a distant fire.

According to local publics, more than ten explosions thundered in the area of the Krasnodar village of Afipsky and the Adygea village of Yablonovsky.

The Operational Headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai announced a massive attack on the Temryuk, Yeysk and Siversk districts. Allegedly, these attacks were repelled, and no one was injured among the local population.

In addition, there are reports of a drone attack on the Ilsky oil refinery in the Kuban. They report two wounded there. Also, air defense was working in Adygea and Volgograd.

Later, the Krymsky Veter [Crimean Wind] Telegram channel clarified that the fire was at a military airfield in Yeysk, russia.

"Fires were noticed in the area of buildings near the eastern end of the runway. These buildings clearly belong to the airfield, their purpose is unknown," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into June 18, an attack using drones took place in the Rostov Oblast of the russian federation, as a result of which an oil facility caught fire. Tanks with fuel at the oil depot burned for three days.