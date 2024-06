Share:













The law enforcement officers will send Mykola Tyshchenko's phone, which he broke during the serving of the suspicion, for examination.

Tetiana Sapyan, Communications Advisor of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), reported this on the Kyiv 24 TV channel.

Since the morning of June 25, a video has been circulating on the Internet, showing how during the search of the apartment of MP Mykola Tyshchenko, he smashed his mobile phone on the table.

Before that, he refused to give his last name several times.

Sapyan confirmed the authenticity of the video and said that such actions of the MP "will not save the situation in any way" because "now there are many ways to assemble any gadget."

She hopes that the information from the phone, when it is recovered, will help the investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tyshchenko broke his phone during the searches in order not to provide it as evidence. MP was served with the suspicion of kidnapping a war veteran.

On the afternoon of June 20, in Dnipro, a group of people in balaclavas and military uniforms without distinguishing marks attacked a man in civilian clothes, who was with a child in a carriage at the time of the attack. The man who was attacked is Dmytro "Syn" Pavlov, who fought in the Kraken special unit, and the attackers were Tyshchenko's bodyguards.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, commented on the beating by Tyshchenko's bodyguards of Dmytro Pavlov, a former fighter of the Kraken special unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. According to him, the behavior of the MP is absolutely shameful and there are no excuses for it.