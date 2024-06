Share:













The information about the escape of ex-convicts who joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and are undergoing training in one of the training centers is not true.

This is stated in the statement of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday, June 25.

The AFU emphasized that all former prisoners are currently preparing for combat missions in their units, for which they are undergoing active training.

"Unfortunately, some Ukrainian media are spreading unverified and unreliable information that works against the enemy and discredits the mobilization campaign. Ex-convicts are motivated, patriotic, and voluntarily joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Soon we will be able to see their work on the battlefield," the statement says.

The Ground Forces demand that the media, which spread the fake news about the escape of ex-convicts, quickly refute it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 14, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, signed a law by which the parliament allowed the use of parole for convicts for their military service under a contract during martial law.

In May, court in the Khmelnytskyi Region allowed 50 convicts to mobilize for the war.

As of May 21, more than 3,000 convicts have already submitted applications for parole from serving their sentences for direct participation in the defense of Ukraine.