On May 22, the Khmelnytskyi City and District Court granted all 50 petitions for conditional early release of convicts from serving their sentences for military service and the establishment of administrative supervision over them, which came from the state institution Raikivetska Correctional Colony (No. 78).

The press service of the court has announced this, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The consideration of applications took place in open court sessions in the mode of video conferences, during which judges had the opportunity to communicate with the convicted.

The court found out that the administration of the penitentiary informed the convicts about the possibility of parole for military service under the contract in accordance with the changes in the legislation.

After that, a significant number of convicts turned to the institution's management with statements in which they expressed their desire to exercise such a right.

The court established the circumstances of writing these statements and that they are voluntary.

Individual convicts said that they expressed a desire to defend the country even during the consideration of their cases in the courts, but at that time the legislation did not yet provide for such an opportunity.

At the same time, according to the convicts, there remains a large number of people in the correctional colony who do not want to be released on parole in this way.

According to the materials received by the court and the texts of court rulings, it is obvious that the overwhelming number of volunteers are young men, mostly convicted of property crimes, namely theft.

During the court hearings, they said that they did not have special skills for military service, but expressed confidence that they would be able to master them quickly enough.

During video conferences, many convicts pointed out that their relatives and friends were killed because of the war, including those who participated in the defense of Ukraine, which serves as an additional motivation for them.

Volunteers from among the convicts will be taken to the Khmelnytskyi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support to sign a contract and undergo military service in a military unit designated for them.

The court imposed administrative supervision over the men for a period of one year, but no longer than until their release from military service.

Such supervision will be carried out by the commanders of the military unit under whom they will perform military service under the contract.

Among the restrictions is the prohibition to stay outside the location of the military unit and to leave on personal business without the permission of the commander.

Convicted Ukrainians who will be mobilized into the army will serve exclusively in special units attached to military units.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, 3,000 prisoners are asking to be mobilized.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, signed the law by which the parliament allowed the use of parole for convicts for their military service under a contract during martial law.