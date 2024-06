Share:













An unexploded KAB-500 guided aerial bomb containing a modified detonator was discovered in the Zaporizhzhia Region. Sappers blew it up in a controlled manner on the spot.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

Thus, an unexploded guided aerial bomb weighing 500 kg - KAB-500 - was discovered in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia Region, on the territory not far from the zone of active hostilities.

It is indicated that the aerial bomb contained a modified detonator, which made it impossible to transport. In this regard, specialists of the State Emergency Service detonated the aerial bomb in a controlled manner at the place of its discovery.

According to the State Emergency Service, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation, sappers have destroyed 4,854 explosive objects found in the controlled territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the end of May that the russian occupiers used more than 3,000 guided aerial bombs to attack Ukraine in a month.