The second batch of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles from Spain arrived in Ukraine.

This is reported by El Mundo.

Thus, government sources confirmed to the publication that last Friday, June 21, a second batch of anti-aircraft missiles for Patriot systems arrived in Ukraine from Spain, in addition to the first batch of this defense weapon delivered at the end of April.

On May 25, Defense Minister Margarita Robles said at a ministerial meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein), which was attended by her Ukrainian colleague Rustem Umierov, that the Patriot is part of an "important delivery" that should take place in June this year.

It is indicated that the delivery also includes the second batch of Leopard battle tanks, various types of ammunition, including 155-mm artillery, anti-drone systems, optical-electronic surveillance and tracking systems, as well as towers for remote control of weapons.

We will remind you that Ukraine has agreed with Spain on cooperation in the field of security, the agreement, in particular, provides for the provision of EUR 1 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, Spain announced the delivery of a new batch of Leopard tanks to Ukraine at the end of June.