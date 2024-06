Share:













Copied



On June 24, a total of 135 combat engagements took place at the front; the enemy attacked the Pokrovsky Axis most intensively (45 engagements).

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"As of 10 p.m. on June 24, a total of 135 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched three missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using six missiles, 52 airstrikes using 70 anti-aircraft missiles, and using 510 kamikaze drones. The enemy fired at the positions of our troops almost 2,700 times and settlements with the use of various types of weapons," the message reads.

In particular, on the Kharkiv Axis, six attempts by the occupiers to attack the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Vovchansk and Lyptsi were successfully thwarted during the day.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks near Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Pishchane; at 10 p.m., three skirmishes continued near Stepova Novoselivka.

On the Lyman Axis, enemy activity was concentrated near the settlements of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Makiyivka, Nevske, Terny, and Torske. In the Serebrianske Forest, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 20 attacks by invaders.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has lost 92 people killed and wounded here, as well as five units of weapons and military equipment.

On the Siversk Axis, the number of skirmishes increased to 22; the enemy attacked the Defense Forces in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Vyimka, and Rozdolivka, 20 attacks were repulsed, two battles were still ongoing.

The losses of the occupiers on this axis are 84 people, an infantry fighting vehicle, and a car.

On the Kramatorsk Axis, nine assaults by the russian invaders were repulsed in the areas of Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivankivske, and Klishchiyivka.

On the Toretsk Axis, the enemy tried nine times to wedge into the defenses near Southern, Northern, and Toretsk; eight attacks were repulsed, and one at 10 p.m. was still going on.

The hottest was on Pokrovsky Axis, where the occupiers attacked 45 times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, and Umanske; 33 enemy assaults were repulsed, and 12 battles are still ongoing.

According to available information, during the day, the enemy lost 185 occupiers killed and wounded.

On the Kurakhove Axis, the enemy's assaults were not successful in the districts of Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, and Paraskoviyivka.

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, the aggressor tried to break through in the Urozhaine District four times; three assaults were unsuccessful, and another battle is ongoing.

On the Dnipro Axis, the enemy made five attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders on the left bank of the Dnieper River; three assaults were successfully repulsed, and two are ongoing.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the rest of the axes.

Since the beginning of this day, units of the Ukrainian aviation and missile forces and artillery have inflicted damage on three areas of concentration of personnel, an area of ​​concentration of weapons and military equipment, and a warehouse with ammunition of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 23, according to data at 10 p.m., a total of 116 combat clashes took place at the front; the enemy attacked most intensively on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove Axes.