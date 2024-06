Share:













In the next 6-8 weeks, the situation with the shortage of electricity will be difficult due to preventive works at nuclear plants and the increase in consumption.

Yasno CEO Serhii Kovalenko wrote about this on Facebook on Monday, June 24.

Kovalenko emphasized that there is a critical shortage of domestic electricity generation in Ukraine due to russian shelling, which cannot be corrected even by maximum imports. According to him, significant fluctuations occur during the day, as the energy system depends on solar and wind generation. In addition, repair works are currently underway at nuclear power plants, which is why some units are not working, Kovalenko noted.

"In the next 6-8 weeks, the situation with deficit will be difficult. In addition to the generation problems described above, there is an increase in consumption. The new logic of distribution between the regions of Ukraine has been in operation for several weeks now. Which excludes the factor of critical infrastructure and others. There are a few more changes that need to be implemented and it will work," Yasno's CEO wrote.

The schedules in Kyiv, there were 6 groups and white, gray and black zones, and they remained, however, for planning life, it is necessary to assume that there will be no light in the gray zones, Kovalenko emphasized, especially during peak hours. There should be light in the white area.

Photo: facebook/sergey.j.kovalenko

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo warned that the most difficult situation in Ukraine's energy system is expected in mid-summer.

On June 7, the Ministry of Energy announced that the new procedure for applying hourly outage schedules should ensure a shorter duration of electricity restrictions.

At the same time, the Ukrenergo company does not predict the probability of a blackout in the energy system of Ukraine, as well as in some of its regions.