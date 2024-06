Share:













Russian propagandists, politicians and their relatives, as well as some companies, were included in the 14th package of sanctions of the European Union.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, announced this on his Telegram channel on Monday, June 24.

The 14th package includes restrictive measures against 116 individuals and legal entities.

"It is important that many propagandists were included in the 14th package of EU sanctions. The McFaul-Yermak group analyzed them in detail and proposed them to our partners, because propagandists are responsible for russia's crimes. Some relatives of politicians, the politicians themselves, companies and others also got there," Yermak said.

The 14th package of EU sanctions included:

▪️ singer SHAMAN (Yaroslav Dronov);

▪️ singer Polina Gagarina;

▪️ actor Ivan Okhlobystin;

▪️ Aram Gabrelyanov, founder of NewsMedia holding (Life, Mash, Shot);

▪️ Commander-in-Chief of the russian Navy, Admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev;

▪️ Aymani Kadyrova (mother of Ramzan Kadyrov);

▪️ members of Moscow City Duma Mariya Kiselyova (former presenter of the Weak Link show);

▪️ Igor Altushkin (founder of the Russian Copper Company);

▪️ Dmitry Mezentsev (State Secretary of the Union State);

▪️ Taymuraz Bolloyev (president of the Baltika brewing company);

▪️ Alexei Goreslavsky (head of autonomous non-profit organization "Institute for Internet Development");

▪️ billionaire Roman Trotsenko;

▪️ chairman of Russian State Property Agency, Vadim Yakovenko;

▪️ International Children's Center "Artek";

▪️ Sovcomflot;

▪️ Ural Airlines;

▪️ Kadyrov Public Fund;

▪️ Belarusian Union of Youth.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 24, the Council of the European Union adopted the 14th package of sanctions against the aggressor state of russia.

On June 17, the European Union extended for another year the sanctions imposed against russia in 2014 for the annexation of Crimea.

We will remind, on June 12, the Reuters agency reported with reference to its own sources that the United States intends to expand sanctions on the sale of semiconductor chips to russia.