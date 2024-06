Share:













The US government plans to announce on Wednesday, June 12, the expansion of sanctions on the sale of semiconductor chips and other goods to russia in order to deprive the aggressor of the ability to circumvent sanctions.

This was reported by the Reuters agency on Wednesday, June 12, with reference to informed sources.

Exports from China and other countries of machine tools and other production equipment help russia circumvent Western sanctions and produce weapons it previously imported. The US sanctions are aimed at sellers from China who have arranged the supply of goods to the russian federation, sources familiar with the plans said.

"The moves are part of a broader push by the Biden administration to respond to russia's efforts to circumvent Western sanctions and clamp down on its military efforts against Ukraine. According to the sources, the administration will announce that it is expanding existing export controls to include U.S.-branded goods, and not just those produced in the United States. He identifies certain Hong Kong organizations that he says deliver goods to Moscow," the report said.

According to the sources, the US is also ready to announce new sanctions against financial institutions that are part of the "technology and commodity channels" that supply the russian military.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 1, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, stated that the European Union has no evidence of the supply of weapons from China to russia.

On May 22, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps announced that Beijing had begun supplying Moscow with lethal weapons for use in the war in Ukraine.