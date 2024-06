There cannot be any "beaches" and "tourist zones" in Crimea - Podoliak about explosions in Sevastopol

Crimea, annexed by russia, is a "big military camp" with many targets, which the russian authorities are trying to "cover" with the civilian population.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated this in his Telegram channel.

According to him, on the peninsula "there are not and cannot be any "beaches", "tourist zones" and other fictitious signs of a peaceful life."

"Crimea is definitely a foreign territory occupied by russia, where hostilities are taking place, a full-scale war is ongoing. The same war that russia unleashed solely with genocidal and invasive purposes," the adviser to the head of the President's Office emphasized.

It will be recalled that the Institute for the Study of War stated that russian military bloggers actively criticize the Ministry of Defense of russia and the occupation authorities in Crimea for their inability to prevent the attack on Sevastopol on June 23 and adequately protect the civilian population.

Russians are outraged that the russian authorities did not use air-raid sirens to warn civilians about the danger.